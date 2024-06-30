Med-City Moonshots Making a Difference

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Med-City Moonshots partnered with the Alternative Baseball Organization to put on the 4th annual Community Heroes game.

After years of growth there is now a second opportunity for athletes to get involved. Steele, Dodge, and Olmstead Counties will form the Tri-County Steelers.

For more information on Alternative baseball you can visit www.alternativebaseball.org and if you’d like to know more about the Med-City Moonshots you can visit their Facebook page.