May the Best Sister Win, The Miller Sisters Share the Court in College Hoops

(ABC 6 News) — For one season only Anna and Ava Miller were teammates for Spartans girls basketball at Mayo high school to simply play alongside your sibling is a unique experience, but Monday these two sisters, now Division I hoopers will play on opposing sides, being on court together for the first time since their high school days in Rochester.

“I’ve seen her grow as a collegiate player as well, the only word I have is grateful,” Anna and Ava miller remember days at the Rochester Athletic Club shooting hoops with their father.

“We’ve been playing our whole lives.”

Who could’ve imagined years later, both would face each other in a college basketball game?

Ava is excited heading into the matchup, and so is the rest of the family,

“My mom’s getting a custom made t-shirt kind of like the Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce thing.”

Anna and her drake bulldogs, versus Ava and South Carolina-upstate. Sister against sister.

“Yeah, our coaching staffs collaborated to make it happen. and i am so excited to get to play against — or share a court, I guess — with Ava probably for the last time ever.”

Anna, a senior, has plentiful memories at drake. Including a buzzer-beater last season to send the bulldogs to the NCAA tournament.

Ava’s time as a college athlete has merely begun, getting acclimated as a freshman with the upstate Spartans.

“It’s definitely an adjustment, but it’s lot more sped up. but I think just being able to watch and just being able to learn is — has been a great opportunity.”

No matter the outcome, even if they get put on each other for just a fleeting moment, it’s a memory that the Miller family will keep forever. Two daughters who once played pickup with each other, and now they’re playing against each other in Division I.

“I’m super excited it’s surreal that i get to play her I’m just really grateful for this opportunity.”

“I mean, I kind of hope we guard each other! I think it would be really fun, we’ll see if it happens.”