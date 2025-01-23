Twins Caravan stops by Owatonna for curling

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Twins Caravan continues its tour across Minnesota with the caravan’s second leg starting in Owatonna.

The group stopped in Steele County for Owatonna’s Bold and Cold Days, even joining in on some curling.

Shortstop Brooks Lee and TV analyst Glen Perkins noted it wasn’t an easy going.

“I don’t know anything about ice, I don’t know anything about snow, so I’m brand new to all of this,” Lee admitted. “But it’s been really fun and we’re having a good time and, you know, just thankful that people in the community want to let us do stuff like this.”

“I curled one time in Centerville, Wisconsin on a Twins Caravan about 10 years ago,” Perkins recounted. “And so, this is the second time, I’m trying to knock some rust off. B ut we got a competition going right now. And so, hopefully we’ll be able to take Louie {Varland} down and Brooks down as well, because I don’t like to lose.”