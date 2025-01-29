Three local athletes all reach 1,000 points on the same night

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — If math is your specialty, what are the odds of three local basketball players crossing the 1,000-point mark on the same night?

That’s what happened to Lourdes’ Lauren Hust, Stewartville’s Parker Wangen and NRHEG’s Camryn VanMaldeghem on Monday, January 27. The fact that all three led their teams in scoring is also of note.

VanMaldeghem had 28 points in NRHEG’s 71-20 victory over Medford while Wangen’s 21 lifted Stewartville to a 63-54 win versus Lake City. Hust’s 18-point night wasn’t enough to beat Austin 63-54, but still proved her worth despite the loss.