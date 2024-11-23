Stewartville Football riding the energy

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Stewartville Football is set to play for its second-straight Class AAA State Championship, the energy that the Tigers play with is clear and what they give back to their fans, the fans return in kind. Something the players noted even before the season began.

The Tigers will face Dassel-Cokato at 1 PM at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.