Rochester native Mac Horvath traded from Orioles to Rays organization

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — One former Century Panthers star is moving to a new home in the Majors.

Rochester native Mac Horvath has been traded from the Orioles organization to the Rays along with two other players.

Horvath was drafted by Baltimore last year and has been grinding in their minor league system. This season alone, Horvath has averaged .233 at the plate with a team-second 41 RBIs and nine home runs through 71 games for the Aberdeen Ironbirds.