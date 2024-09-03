Rochester Honkers name Aaron Levin as new Field Manager

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Honkers have announced Aaron Levin as their new Field Manager, beginning in the 2025 season.

Levin currently serves as an assistant coach for the Ventura College Pirates. He has previously served as the manager of the DSL Padres, an affiliate of the San Diego Padres. He has also spent time coaching in the Texas Rangers organization.

“I am really excited to start working with the Rochester Honkers. I have heard great things about this team and the Northwoods League,” stated Levin. “Along with my staff, I’m looking forward to putting out an energetic and competitive team each day while continuing to develop talented players throughout the summer.”

He will replace Cade Peters, who served as Filed Manager for the 2024 season. The Honkers finished the year in fourth place in the Great Plains East, narrowly missing the playoffs.

The Honkers say Levin will announce his coaching staff in the coming days.

The Honkers play in the Northwoods League, headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota. The Northwoods League is a collegiate summer baseball wooden bat league. All players in the league must have NCAA eligibility remaining in order to participate. Notable alumni of the league include Chris Sale, Max Scherzer and former Minnesota Twins Pat Neshek and Bobby Kielty.