Road to Gold: Zumbrota-Mazeppa Baseball

(ABC 6 News) — For the first time ever, Zumbrota-Mazeppa Baseball is bound for State.

Reaching the Class AA Tournament has officially made this a historic season for the Cougars. Even more impressive is that the team did so while being a strike away from Cannon Falls ending their Spring. Dane Damson recounted his game-winning 2-RBI play, lifting Zumbrota-Mazeppa to the Section 1AA Championship.

“Hunter hit that little pop-up foul, and I was like, ‘Here goes our season,’ and it dropped,” Damson said. “I’m like, ‘Thank God,’ because I knew he was going to get a hit. And then when I got up, I knew I was going to get a hit, most confidence in the world. I think the rest of the guys had confidence too, that we were going to win that game.”

It’s a moment worth celebrating, but come Thursday, it’s back to business to ensure the Cougars sustain their historic run on the road.

“But they know they’re not going up there just for the trip,” Cougars head coach A.J. Yusten. “They want to go up there to win games and do well in the state tournament. And that’s their goal. That’s been their goal since the very beginning. They knew it was the goal and they’re going up there to get some wins.

The #5 Cougars take on #4 Foley at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud at 5:30 pm on Thursday.