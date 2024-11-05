Road to Gold: St. Ansgar Volleyball

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The St. Ansgar Saints have clinched their second-straight trip to the Class 1A State Tournament and will enter as the second seed in the bracket.

The Saints went one-and-done a year ago in Coralville, but are poised to make a deeper run with talent such as Sophia Urbatsch and Air Force commit Amelia Porisch.

Head coach Stephanie Beaver also discussed how their success in their State qualifier victory against north Iowa will help them at the tournament.