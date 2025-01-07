Riverland’s Damar Jenkins named MCAC South Division Player of the Week

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Riverland men’s basketball has looked invincible through 16 games this season.

A key part of why has been the efforts of Damar Jenkins for the Blue Devils. The MCAC Conference has noticed too naming him the South Division Player of the Week on Monday.

During December 30’s 81-61 win over Central Lakes, Jenkins tied his season-high 26 points in 31 minutes of action. He was 9 of 18 from the field and 8 of 16 from beyond the arc.

The Blue Devils are now 16-0 on the season and will be in Rochester on Wednesday to face the RCTC Yellowjackets.