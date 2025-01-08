Riverland MBB riding defense to 16-0 start

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Very few hoops squads are as excellent as Riverland right now, the men’s basketball team is still the number one Division III JUCO program in the country.

The Blue Devils are averaging 91.3 points a game while allowing 64 per contest. The offense speaks for itself, but it is Riverland’s defensive approach — which consists of man-to-man and quickness to the ball — that it considers the core of its identity.

“We’re very pesky, I would say we play very hard on the defensive end,” sophomore guard Christian Campbell said. “So, if everybody’s given the same effort, we’re all communicating, we have — we know what we want to do, we’re going to get it done on the defensive end.”

“We kind of do a little bit of everything, but a lot of versatile defenders that can switch a lot of actions,” head coach Derek Hahn added. “Guys that can guard, you know, four or five of the positions on the floor at a time is what we shoot for.”

The Blue Devils will visit RCTC on Wednesday afternoon in Rochester at 7 PM.