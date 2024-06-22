Riceville Baseball to make the most of next two weeks

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In two weeks, July will arrive and the playoffs for Iowa prep baseball will get rolling.

Riceville hopes to make a splash in the postseason, despite having an up-and-down campaign to this point. But head coach Bryce Conway believes his team can be a threat to the rest of the crowd, Thanks to the team’s mental attitude.

“I just feel like we’re going to be dangerous in the postseason,” Coach Conway said. “We’re going to keep getting better. I’m very optimistic that this team’s going to keep battling.”I feel like they have a good mentality of every day is Opening Day, that we’re here to compete. And it doesn’t matter what we did yesterday, we’re just going to compete today. And I’m really excited for what the next two weeks brings.”

Wildcats Baseball’s first-round playoff game is in the Class 1A – Substate 4 bracket and will be against Turkey Valley in Kee on July 6.