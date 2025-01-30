Regional and State qualifying dates for Iowa wrestling

(ABC 6 News) — The regional dates for the Iowa Boys State Wrestling Duals Tournament were released on Wednesday.

Both Lake Mills and Osage will host regional meets on February 4 at 6 PM. The #8 Bulldogs will face the winner of #23 West Lyon and #9 Nashua-Plainfield later that night. The #6 Green Devils will take on either #15 Alta-Aurelia or #11 Denver.

The IGHSAU State qualifiers will begin on Friday, January 31 with Osage and Mason City both hosting meets, Clear Lake and the host Riverhawks wrestling in the latter.

Charles City, Crestwood, Lake Mills, the North Central Trailblazers co-op, Northwood-Kensett and Riceville will all participate in the Osage qualifier.