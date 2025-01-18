RCTC Men’s Basketball preaching defense

(ABC 6 News) — There’s only a few months left in the juco hoops season and now is the time for RCTC Men’s Basketball to bring its A-game.

The Yellowjackets are 12-5 so far, having won seven of their last 10; one loss being a 76-73 result against #1 Riverland.

It pays to play defense in the Yellowjackets’ world as freshman Charlie Morning noted Friday.

“You have to be able to play defense to play at the college level,” Morning said. “And we buy into our defense and it only brings us better offense, makes us more fluid, makes us stronger on offense. And obviously, we keep going and we feel good about ourselves.”

The Yellowjackets are outrebounding rebounding the opposition on defense, 24.6 compared to 18.5 per game. RCTC’s defense has allowed an average of 66.2 points per contest while scoring 76.3 PPG.

Morning is currently nursing a toe injury, but is expected to return within the next few weeks.

The Yellowjackets play at Ridgewater College on Saturday at 3 PM.