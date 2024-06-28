Post 92 Firecracker Tournament set to begin Friday

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — One of the highlights of legion baseball in Southeast Minnesota is the Post 92 Firecracker Tournament, which returns on Friday.

Five local teams will participate, including the Rochester A’s, Redhawks and Patriots, and the legion crews for Albert Lea, Lourdes and St. Charles.

Teams will play in pool action on Friday and Saturday to determine tournament placement on Sunday.

The tournament will take place in St. Charles and multiple venues across Rochester.

Friday, June 28

2:30 PM Rochester Redhawks Vs. Rice Lake (@ Mayo HS) Albert Lea Vs. St. Charles North St. Paul Vs. Rochester A’s (@ Century HS) Rochester Patriots Vs. La Crosse A’s (@ John Adams Middle School)



Saturday, June 29

9 AM Viroqua Vs. Lourdes (@ Rochester Baseball Complex) Albert Lea Vs. Holmen (@ Hudson Field)

11:30 AM Renner Vs. Rochester A’s (@ Century HS) Patriots Vs. La Crescent (@ John Adams MS) Redhawks Vs. Chisago Lakes (@ Mayo HS) St. Charles Vs. Thunder Bay Lakers (@ Hudson Field)

2 PM Lourdes Vs. BML/Willow River (@ Rochester Baseball Complex) Holmen Vs. St. Charles (@ Hudson Field)

4:30 PM Worthington Vs. Rochester A’s (@ Century HS) Excelsior Vs. Patriots (@ John Adams MS) Forest Lake Vs. Redhawks (@ Mayo HS) Albert Lea Vs. Thunder Bay Lakers (@ Hudson Field)



For more information, click here.