Pine Island’s Anders Larson qualifies for second-straight John Deere Classic

(ABC 6 News) — It was a year ago that Pine Island’s Anders Larson qualified for his first-ever PGA Tour event.

Fast-forward to now, he’s done it again and will play in the John Deere Classic for the second-straight time.

The reward wasn’t easy for Larson, he had to work for it by surviving a 4-for-2 playoff to finish 5 under 67.

Larson spent the past two years playing college golf at Tennessee Tech and was a 2022 Class AA State champion with the PIZM Wildcats.

The John Deere Classic will begin on Thursday and can be livestreamed on ESPN+.