North Central Conference welcomes Forest City, GHV and Eagle Grove

(ABC 6 News) — The North Central Conference will now have three new members following the 2025-26 academic year.

Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and Eagle Grove are all set to leave their respective conferences for the NCC in a move the conference’s executive board “will bring enhanced stability, improved competitive balance, and expanded opportunities…”

Additionally, Charles City will join the conference starting in 2026-27 ahead of schedule.

The NCC will become a 12-team conference and plans to use divisions for certain activities based on enrollment. The divisions will be restructured every four years with incoming schools placed in the Tradition Division and current members in the Pride Division with the power to switch between the two as new schools join.

The official press release can be viewed below: