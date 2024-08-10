NIACC Women’s Soccer Still Starting Anew

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — NIACC Women’s soccer is now back to practice and looking to improve on last season. The program is entering year two under Head Coach Todd Alberts.

The Trojans are returning last years top goal scorer on the team in Karly Holm, and bringing in plenty of new faces. Last season the Trojans finished with a 7-9 record, but are already showing signs of improvement.