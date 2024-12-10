NIACC 2025 Hall of Fame class announced

(ABC 6 News) — NIACC Athletics revealed it’s latest Hall of Fame class for 2025 with several contributors to the school’s history.

The Trojans put out the following new release below:

The NIACC athletic department has announced its 2025 Hall of Fame class, which will be the sixth class in school history.

A total of three former standout student-athletes, a national championship team, a former coach and a current coach who has broadcasted NIACC athletics at KGLO for several years make up the Class of 2025.

All of the inductees will be honored at a dinner on Friday, April 4, 2025 on the NIACC campus.

The Class of 2025 is Tom Dunn (softball coach), Chris Frenz (long-time KGLO broadcaster and current NIACC men’s and women’s golf coach), Shawn Harper (football), Deb Houg (women’s basketball), and Clyde McCully (men’s basketball).

The NIACC athletics Hall of Fame will highlight a championship team for the second time in the class of 2025 as it welcomes the 1995 NIACC men’s basketball team, which claimed the NJCAA Division II national title 30 years ago. The 1994-95 team members were Steve Abbott, Paul Bruns, Roman Hodaway, Andy Klemsrud, Ryan Pippett, Paul Rowenhorst, Gavin Sandvig, Cory Thorson, and Grant Townsell. The coaches were head coach Dan Mason and assistant coaches Randall Herbst and Paul Anderson. The managers were Seth Hull, Chris Kuennen and Jason Putney.

“I am incredibly proud to recognize and celebrate the NIACC Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2025,” NIACC athletic director Ryan Flickinger said. “After speaking with each individual inductee and many members of the 1995 championship basketball team, it became clear why they are being honored.”

“Not only were they exceptionally talented, but they are also remarkable individuals. NIACC’s rich tradition of success is built on the contributions of so many deserving student-athletes, coaches and supporters. I feel truly fortunate to be part of this special celebration.”

The NIACC Athletics Hall of Fame was started in 2006 with the next Hall of Fame classes honored in 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2024.

2025 NIACC Athletics Hall of Fame

Tom Dunn (softball coach 1988-98, 2003) – Dunn is the school’s all-time winningest softball coach with a record of 298-193. He guided the Trojans to 30-win seasons three times as they were 38-12 in 1992, 38-10 in 1994 and 34-13 in 1995. In the 1994 season, the Trojans put together a school-record 21-game winning streak. Also in 1994, the Trojans claimed the Iowa juco conference regular season title with a record of 26-1. Dunn coached NIACC athletics hall of fame pitcher Jennifer Spencer, who accumulated 40 career wins and 251 career strikeouts.

Chris Frenz (long-time KGLO broadcaster of NIACC athletics, long-time golf coach) – Frenz worked at KGLO for 18 years where he called NIACC basketball and football games for the local radio station. Frenz was on the call for the 1995 NJCAA Division II men’s basketball national title game in Danville, Ill. when the Trojans claimed the national title with a thrilling 64-63 win over Grand Rapids CC (Michigan). Frenz became the NIACC men’s and women’s golf coach in the fall of 2006. He guided the NIACC men’s team to a regional title in 2011 and coached Levi Fink to the NJCAA Division II individual national title in 2014. He’s coached 26 female golfers that qualified for the national tournament.

Shawn Harper (football) (1987-88) – Harper played offensive line for the Trojans in 1987-88 under hall of fame coach Dick Ramsey. Harper went on to play at Indiana University and was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round of the 1992 NFL Draft. He also spent time with the Houston Oilers and Indianapolis Colts. Harper was inducted into the NJCAA Football Hall of Fame in 1995.

Deb Houg (women’s basketball) (1974-76) – Houg earned second-team NJCAA all-American honors for the Trojans in the 1975-76 season and helped guide the Trojans to a seventh-place finish at the national tournament. She also helped lead the Trojans to a second-place finish at the 1975 national tournament. Houg was four points shy of scoring 1,000 career points and ranks fifth on the school’s career scoring list with 996 points. She also ranks fifth with 249 career assists and ninth with 169 career steals.

Clyde McCully (men’s basketball) (1998-2000) – McCully is the school’s career leader with 438 assists. He also ranks fourth on the school’s career assist list with 162 and ninth on the school’s career scoring list with 1,033 points. He was a third-team all-American in the 1999-2000 season.

1995 NIACC men’s basketball team – The Trojans claimed the NJCAA Division II national title in 1995 with a 64-63 victory over Grand Rapids CC (Michigan). The Trojans, who were coached by hall of famer Dan Mason, claimed the regional title with a 83-75 win over Iowa Lakes in the NIACC gym. The Trojans topped Alfred State (New York) 78-66 and Allegheny County (Penn.) 80-74 to advance to the national championship game. The national title is one of three in school history with the other two being the 1973 men’s wrestling team and the 2020 men’s cross country team.