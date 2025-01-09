Newman Catholic announces passing of longtime former AD and baseball coach Gary Nyhus

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Newman Catholic High School announced on social media longtime former athletic director and baseball coach Gary Nyhus has passed away.

Nyhus, 80, served as Newman’s Athletic Director for 22 years and was the head baseball coach for 30 during his time at the school from 1978 to 2006.

Nyhus had a memorable legacy, being named the Iowa State Head Coach of the Year twice; additionally, Nyhus led Knights Baseball to a state title in 1998.

He is also a member of both the National Coaches and Iowa Baseball Coaches Hall of Famer.

The service for Nyhus will be on Friday, January 17 at 1 PM in Clear Lake.