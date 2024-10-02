Mayo High School to name stadium after former AD

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Mayo High School will officially name its stadium after former Activities Director Jeff Whitney this Friday. Rochester Public Schools officially announced the news on Tuesday.

Before the homecoming game on Friday, October 4, 2024, Mayo High School (MHS) will announce that it will name its football stadium in honor of former Activities Director Jeff Whitney, who retired last month after 33 years in this position.

Whitney grew up across the street from Mayo High School and graduated from Mayo High School in 1980, where he played hockey and baseball as a high school athlete. He returned to work as the activities director in 1991.

“This is an incredibly humbling experience, and it’s especially meaningful because Mayo is my alma mater,” says Whitney. “I’ve been Green and Gold nearly my whole life, which is incredible to think about; my sons have worn Green and Gold since the day they were born. To say this is an honor is an understatement. Each time I return now as a fan, I will be reminded that Mayo is, and has always been, home.”

Whitney has received many honors, including the 2018 MN State Activities Director (AD) of the Year, Region 1AA AD of the Year, MN High School Coaches Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, and MN Interscholastic Triple A Distinguished Service Award winner.

“Jeff is an MHS alumnus and has maintained several great relationships with thousands of student-athletes, hundreds of coaches, and too many families to count over his tenure,” says Mayo High School Principal Troy Prigge. “He has worked tirelessly to provide our Spartans with the best possible extracurricular experience year in and year out.”

The stadium will be officially named before the start of the homecoming football game on Friday, October 4. At around 6:40 p.m., Principal Prigge and other Mayo staff and students will present Whitney with a plaque and officially announce that the stadium will be named the “Whitney Stadium.”