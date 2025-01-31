Local junior hockey teams sending players to Top Prospects Tournaments

(ABC 6 News) — The NAHL and NA3HL are set to hold their Top Prospects Tournaments in Plymouth, Michigan in February and local teams will be sending players that way.

All four teams in our area will have representation in Plymouth, the Austin Bruins having the most with five players and head coach Steve Howard. Two North Iowa Bulls were selected to the showcase as well, Evan Johnson and Jack Seaverson.

Congratulations to Ludvig Mellgren, Jackson Rilei, Carl Axelsson, Evan Malkhassian and Luc Malkhassian on being selected to the 2025 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament!



Congratulations to Ludvig Mellgren, Jackson Rilei, Carl Axelsson, Evan Malkhassian and Luc Malkhassian on being selected to the 2025 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament!

Another big congrats to head coach Steve Howard on being named Assistant Coach of the Central Division team!

Both the Rochester Grizzlies and Mason City Toros will be represented as well, Noah Joyce and Ben Parent for Rochester and Marcus Fritel and Sam Menne for Mason City.

The tournaments will be on February 17 and 18.