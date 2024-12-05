Local football players sign LOIs for Division I Football

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Several local football players signed their letters of intent to play at Division I programs on Wednesday as part of the early signing period.

Stewartville’s Graysen Schneider made it official with Montana State, hoping to take his postseason experience as a two-time Class AAA champion to the Bobcats.

Byron’s Colin Hansen will be rowing the boat with Minnesota, signing with the Gophers. Hansen saw the chance to commit to his home state’s school and believed he couldn’t pass it up. Caledonia native Ethan Stendel also committed to the Gophers as a quarterback.

In Iowa, Clear Lake’s Thomas Meyer is now set to become a Hawkeye, the program confirming his commitment on social media. Meyer will play tight end at the school known for producing standouts like George Kittle, Sam LaPorta and the Vikings’ own T.J. Hockenson.