Jaelyn Falls discusses committing to NIACC Women’s Basketball

(ABC 6 News) — On Wednesday, Mason City’s Jaelyn Falls chose to play women’s basketball for the NIACC Trojans.

Falls becomes the fourth Riverhawk to commit to the Trojans this offseason, joining high school teams Grace Berding, Kelsey McDonough and Reggi Spotts.

The incoming freshman spoke to ABC 6 Sports Director José Solís about her decision, noting, “It was pretty much a done deal once the rest of my teammates followed.”

The former Riverhawk also discussed how Trojans Head Coach Brad Vaught sealed her choice adding, “The way he talked to everybody just made him — made the basketball team feel so welcoming. He pushes everybody to act like you’re going to be the top tier of anything, no matter if you’re just going to start off school at JUCO, it’s always there’s always a next step after this.”