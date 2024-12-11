IHSAA changes State baseball sites for upcoming seasons

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, the IHSAA has announced updated host locations for the State Baseball Tournament.

While Classes 1A and 2A will remain in Carroll through 2028, Classes 3A and 4A will move to Sioux City in 2025.

3A and 4A will then return to Cedar Rapids from 2026 through at least 2028.