Hayfield’s Easton Fritcher transfers to St. Thomas Baseball

(ABC 6 News) — One of Hayfield’s own is staying in the Twin Cities for college baseball.

Easton Fritcher announced on social media he’s going to St. Thomas to continue his athletic career. Fritcher, a State champion in basketball and baseball for the Hayfield Vikings, originally committed to Minnesota but saw little playing time.

Fritcher has been keeping himself busy, playing in the Northwoods league. Currently, he’s with the Minnesota Mud Puppies, batting .211 through nine games.