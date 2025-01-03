Former NIACC Baseball head coach promoted within Phillies organization

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A former baseball coach for the NIACC Trojans Is making his way up the ladder with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Travis Hergert has been promoted to the director of pitching development – programming with the organization.

Hergert previously served as the team’s minor league pitching coordinator since 2021.

During his time in Mason City, Hergert led the Trojans to three appearances in the NJCAA Division III World Series.