Five-Star Future: Mayo’s Ethan Post garnering D-I interest

When you’re a five-star recruit, you’re bound to turn heads. And Mayo kicker Ethan Post has been the poised placekicker the Spartans need him to be.

“Honestly, if you would’ve told me two years ago that I would be in this position,” Post said. “I probably wouldn’t believe you. So, a lot of it’s kind of just sparked in the past six to eight months.”

“For sure, it’s cool to have a guy with a big name on our team, you know?” teammate Calder Sheehan noted. “He kind of brings some publicity to our team.”

As the years have gone by, Post has honed his skills to where he can try for field goals from 40 yards out. The Spartans certainly noticing he’s not any average kicker.

“It’s amazing because we can trust him to kick it from 40, 30 and 20 and pretty far, trust him a lot. Have faith in his kicking power.”

Schools have noticed, from visits to Georgia, Florida State, Wisconsin and even the Golden Gophers. But Post hasn’t made a decision yet.

“He’s perfected his craft as much as he can at this point,” Spartans Football coach Donny Holcomb stated. “He’s done all the trips and the visits and the camps.”

“It’s kind of cool to look back on and be like, ‘Wow, I had the opportunity to go look at those facilities, talk to those coaches.'” Post reflected. “People that I would have never otherwise had the opportunity to talk to.”

Which school lands him will be getting an experienced athlete. Mayo Football plays in Class 6A meaning Post will see the best teams in Minnesota. It may very well fall upon him to deliver the winning kick, proving he has the nerves to face the pressure of D-I competition.

“I think like last year and this year it’s going be fun because — and it was fun because we had to play teams that are better, a little bit more competition and it makes more fun,” Post added.