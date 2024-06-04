Eric Larson leaving role as Lourdes’ Activities Director

Named AD in 2022, led Eagles Boys Hoops for past five years.

(ABC 6 News) — Lourdes High School takes on yet another major development its athletics department.

Eric Larson, the school’s activities director is now poised to leave his role with Lourdes entirely. The news was confirmed to ABC 6 News by Lourdes’ communications department.

Larson previously announced in May he will no longer be the head coach of Eagles Boys Basketball, wanting to put more focus on being Activities Director and his family.

Now Larson is set to step away from the Eagles later this summer.

Larson spent the past five seasons as head coach of Eagles Boys Hoops and was named Activities Director back in August 2022.