Doug Taylor chooses NIACC after one season with Iowa Baseball

(ABC 6 News) — One of Newman Catholic’s finest is coming back to Mason City.

As made official on his social media, former Knight Doug Taylor will play for NIACC Baseball. It’s a noteworthy move considering that Taylor was originally committed to Iowa Baseball and spent this past season with the Hawkeyes alongside fellow former knight Max Burt.

Taylor was a 2019 state champion with Newman Catholic and is the baseball team’s all-time leader in career strikeouts and wins.