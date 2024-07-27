Doug Taylor chooses NIACC after one season with Iowa Baseball

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — One of Newman Catholic’s finest is coming back to Mason City.

As made official on his social media, former Knight Doug Taylor will play for NIACC Baseball. It’s a noteworthy move considering that Taylor was originally committed to Iowa Baseball and spent this past season with the Hawkeyes alongside fellow former knight Max Burt.

Taylor was a 2019 state champion with Newman Catholic and is the baseball team’s all-time leader in career strikeouts and wins.