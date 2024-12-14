Dodge County Girls Hockey’s Hannah Peterson signs LOI with Hamline

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Hannah Peterson of Dodge County Girls Hockey has signed her Letter of Intent to play at Hamline University.

Peterson has been a crucial asset to the Wildcats Helping Dodge County reach the Class A Title game a season ago.

So far, she has five goals this winter with an assist to boot. The Wildcats play at Owatonna on Saturday.