Dodge County Girls Hockey’s Hannah Peterson signs LOI with Hamline

Jose Solis KAALTV

Dodge County Girls Hockey’s Hannah Peterson signs LOI with Hamline

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Hannah Peterson of Dodge County Girls Hockey has signed her Letter of Intent to play at Hamline University.

Peterson has been a crucial asset to the Wildcats Helping Dodge County reach the Class A Title game a season ago.

So far, she has five goals this winter with an assist to boot. The Wildcats play at Owatonna on Saturday.