Countdown to Kickoff: Triton Cobras

(ABC 6 News) — The Triton Cobras are coming off a surprisingly promising 2023, winning the Section 2AA Title to reach the State Tournament. However, last season had its ups and downs, including hard losses against Chatfield and Caledonia, teams the Cobras will play again this season.

After getting hot when it mattered in the section playoffs, the goal for 2024 is to stay hot all season long to prove that Cobras Football has a lot more venom than at first glance.

Triton visits Maple River to start its new season on August 30.