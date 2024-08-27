Countdown to Kickoff: Chatfield Gophers

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The latest Countdown to Kickoff looks at the Chatfield Gophers. The program has been a perennial contender for making the State Tournament and with key players returning on offense, coach Jeff Johnson has the athletes to make another bid for the Prep Bowl.

Chatfield opens the season against Red Wing at home, Friday, August 30.