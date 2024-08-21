Countdown to Kickoff: Central Springs Panthers

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Central Springs Panthers may not be the biggest team in Northern Iowa, but they also play with heart when football season is in form.

Losing multiple skill position seniors will be a big challenge to overcome, but the players feel confident in their abilities to help change course.

Central Springs begins the season at Newman Catholic on August 30.