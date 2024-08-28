Countdown to Kickoff: Albert Lea Tigers

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Albert Lea Tigers intend to bounce back from a down year in 2023 and have juniors with vital experience on hand.

Despite their opponents often being in control during most of last season’s campaign, the Tigers have slowly been building their culture and program and are eager to take the crowd by surprise.

The first game of the season for Albert Lea is at St. Peter on August 30.