Century Panthers Girls Wrestling Recap
(ABC 6 News) — Recap of the Century Panthers Girls Wrestling Invitational on Friday, January 24. The following winners of each bracket are listed below.
100-LB: Chatfield’s Emily Bova
106-LB: Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Macy Schaefer
106-LB (B): St. Charles’ Ava Butson
112-LB: Wabasha-Kellogg’s Hayden Hawkins
112-LB (B): St. Charles’ Tessa Ryan
118-LB: Chatfield’s Brynn Horsman
118-LB (B): LA/RP’s Ellie Bryars
124-LB: GMLOKS’ Zoe Steinkamp
130-LB: FCLMC’s Charlotte Ferrie
136-LB: St. Charles’ Lydia Warmkagathje
142-LB: Chatfield’s Elle Eickhoff
148-LB: Century’s Eliana Callies
155-LB: Stewartville’s Kelly Piens
170-LB: Mayo’s Chelsea Rodriguez