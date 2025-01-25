Century Panthers Girls Wrestling Recap

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Recap of the Century Panthers Girls Wrestling Invitational on Friday, January 24. The following winners of each bracket are listed below.

All final results can be viewed here.

100-LB: Chatfield’s Emily Bova

106-LB: Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s Macy Schaefer

106-LB (B): St. Charles’ Ava Butson

112-LB: Wabasha-Kellogg’s Hayden Hawkins

112-LB (B): St. Charles’ Tessa Ryan

118-LB: Chatfield’s Brynn Horsman

118-LB (B): LA/RP’s Ellie Bryars

124-LB: GMLOKS’ Zoe Steinkamp

130-LB: FCLMC’s Charlotte Ferrie

136-LB: St. Charles’ Lydia Warmkagathje

142-LB: Chatfield’s Elle Eickhoff

148-LB: Century’s Eliana Callies

155-LB: Stewartville’s Kelly Piens

170-LB: Mayo’s Chelsea Rodriguez