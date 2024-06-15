Century hires David Perkins as new Activities Director

David Perkins to succeed Mark Kuisle on July 1.

In an e-mail from RPS Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel, Century High School will name David Perkins as the new Activities Director for the Panthers. Perkins comes from the Anoka-Hennepin District where he has served as an assistant principal at Jackson Middle School among other roles in the metro area.

Perkins has experience coaching youth sports and will officially begin his new position on July 1 pending school board approval.

Below is the official e-mail sent to Century High School families:

Dear Century Community,

I am pleased to announce that David Perkins has accepted the Activities Director position at Century High School. David will begin his new role on July 1, pending School Board approval. David currently serves as Assistant Principal at Jackson Middle School in the Anoka Hennepin district. Prior to that, David was an Associate Principal in New Brighton. In addition, David has held the role of Student Management Specialist at the Osseo School District and Behavior Specialist and Activities Director in North St. Paul-Maplewood. In addition to these professional experiences, David has coached youth sports throughout his career and sees extracurricular activities as powerful tools for youth development and building positive school cultures.

Although the Activities Directors in all of our high schools report to the high school lead principals, I conducted the final round of interviews for the Century High School position because the current lead principal at Century High School, Mr. Steve Akin, is serving in an interim capacity. I interviewed the candidates who were ranked the highest by a diverse group of staff, parents, and students from the Century High School community. I took the interview committee’s input very seriously and thank them for participating in the process.

Please join me in welcoming David to Rochester Public Schools and Century High School. I am confident he will serve the Century community well!

Kent Pekel, Ed.D.

Superintendent