Byron’s Colin Hansen Commits to Minnesota Football

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota Football is getting one of Southeast Minnesota’s best players.

Byron Bears defensive end Colin Hansen announced on social media he is committed to P. J. Fleck and the Golden Gophers this week.

Hansen, who also plays basketball for the Bears, is listed as a three-star recruit on 24/7 Sports, the outlet also ranking Hansen as the number eight player in the entire state of Minnesota in his class.

Hansen helped the Bears reach the Class AAA Football semifinals last season.