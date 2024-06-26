Austin’s Gach Gach named NDSCS interim men’s basketball head coach

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Austin native Gach Gach has a brand new role at his college alma mater.

The former Austin Packers has been named the interim head coach for North Dakota SCS Men’s Basketball program. Gach was a 2017 graduate of NDSCS, averaging 11.2 points a game as a player, helping the Wildcats reach the NJCAA National Tournament.

Gach then transferred to West Texas A&M where helped the Buffaloes make back-to-back Division II Final Four appearances.

Gach joined NDSCS’ coaching staff in 2022 and now will get his first taste of leading the program in the coming winter.

The Wildcats finished 31-2 this past season, falling to Indian Hills in the NJCAA D-I North Central District Championship, 90-74.