Austin’s Aidan Martinez scores first goal with MNUFC2

(ABC 6 News) — Austin’s own Aidan Martinez is continuing his grind towards pro soccer.

Martinez made a memory for himself on Sunday, scoring his first career goal for the Minnesota United FC 2 squad.

Martinez has appeared in four games for the Loons’ 2 team, but his goal wasn’t enough to help the squad as they lost to Houston, 3-1.

Nevertheless, it’s a great moment for the former Packer who moved up north, to put his time into the Loons’ academy program after playing with local club Austin Villa FC last summer.