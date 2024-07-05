Austin Youth Softball’s 10U team wins State title

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — When double elimination reared its ugly head for the Austin 10U Softball team, they defied the heat and endured nine games in two days to claim the 10u State title.

“It was really fun just to get to go to a championship and it was fun to be with my team,” Hailee B., a member of the squad, said.

Little Brianna M. dealt on the mound, Kylie T. had two inside-the-park homers and Sophia K. scored the winning run.

“I don’t know, I was just thinking about getting the winning run,” Sophia added. “So then I could just help the team get the State title or whatever.”

“It isn’t a cookie-cutter team,” head coach Stephen Legne pointed out. “Each one of them is special in their own aspect and each one of them found their niche on this team. And that’s why this team is so strong.”

Don’t expect them to hang up the cleats anytime soon. With their winning ways, softball in Spamtown could be in good hands several years from now.

“It wasn’t expected, but well within their capabilities,” Lange continued. “And to see them go nine games like they did, it was something special.”