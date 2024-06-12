APS Board officially sanctions Boys Volleyball

MSHSL sanctioned Boys Volleyball state-wide last May.

(ABC 6 News) — Austin Public Schools approved Boys Volleyball as an officially sanctioned sport during a meeting this week.

The existing boys volleyball program is a club team with varsity and junior varsity squads. The board believes making the sport official will allow for more Austin students to be involved in school activities.

At the state level, the Minnesota Sports High School League already made boys volleyball an official sport in May of 2023. The move will go into effect starting with the 2024-25 school year.

