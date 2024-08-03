Alyssa Ustby Youth Basketball Camp returns on Saturday

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Former Lourdes Eagle turned UNC Tar Heel Alyssa Ustby is coming back home to host a basketball camp for young players.

The Alyssa Ustby Youth Basketball Camp begins at Lourdes High School on Saturday grades 4-7 will be in the morning with grades 8-11 following in the afternoon.

Ustby then turns back to the East Coast to host a camp next weekend in North Carolina as well.

This past season for Ustby saw her achieve the first-ever triple-double in UNC Women’s Basketball history. Ustby averaged 12.5 points per game and 9.5 rebounds. She averaged a double-double in ACC play and reached the NCAA Women’s Tournament for the second consecutive season.