Grizzlies Main Camp a Week Away

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Grizzlies are one week away from main camp to get the season started. Last season the found themselves in the Division Championship once again but fell short.

The first game of the upcoming season will also be the home opener on September 13th against the West Bend Power.