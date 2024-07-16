Girls Flag Football Wraps Up their First Season

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Girls Flag Football Championships were held at TCO Stadium in Eagan this past weekend to mark the end of the season.

Rosemount, Kasson-Mantorville, Pine Island, and La Crescent were the 4 core members of the league in its first year. Each team hosted a weekend of games over the summer. The league partnered with the Minnesota Vikings in order to get it off the ground, offering a unique opportunity of competition in Women’s athletics.

The league and its members are hopeful the sport will grow and one day be a sanctioned sport by the MSHSL, which is the case already in 11 states across the country. The sport is already on the rise as it’s set to make its Olympic games in 2028 right here in the United States.