Flag Football Growing Women’s Sports in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) — Over the past few weeks 4 flag football teams in Southeastern Minnesota have been meeting to grow women’s sports. Pine Island, Kasson-Mantorville, La Crescent, and Rosemount have been rotating hosts for this unique opportunity.

Just a few weeks in and all the teams are receiving plenty of support from the community. Even to begin the sport the Minnesota Vikings have provided grants in order to cover equipment and official costs. Allowing anyone and everyone the opportunity to play.