Zumbrota Police officer recognized after assisting in delivery of a baby

(ABC 6 News) – At Thursday’s Zumbrota City Council meeting, Officer Shannon Clemenson was recognized by Chief Callahan and the City Council for assisting in the successful delivery of a baby boy.

According to ZPD, Officer Clemenson was dispatched to a medical situation in Zumbrota during the early morning hours of December 17.

After arriving, Officer Clemenson assisted the parents in the delivery of their baby boy, ImagoDei Immanuel Walter.

Officer Clemenson was presented with her recognition and stork pin on Thursday evening.

ZPD says all officers are trained Emergency Medical Responders or Emergency Medical Technicians and are often the first to arrive and initiate care for medical emergencies within the city.