Zumbrota police catches sheep on the lam

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Last night the Zumbrota police department had their hands full with an unlikely suspect which gave the community something to chuckle at.

Zumbrota police released part two of the dramatic arrest today on social media.

It shows police along with a couple of animal handlers finally taking down the wooly bandit.

Here’s what ZPD seargent Tony Pasquale had to say about this unique arrest.

“I was just trying to play a good defense and keep him from coming out the gate, and the sheep showed us that he was able to outsmart us by just plowing right through that chain linked fence and getting away through that route.”

Now the police did end up capturing the sheep after efforts from the community and no one was harmed.