Zumbro Valley Medical Society to hold eye care clinic

(ABC 6 News) — With the weather getting cold, the Zumbro Valley Medical Society Street Medicine Team will be holding an eye care clinic.

The clinic will take place on Saturday, January 25 at the Christ United Methodist Church on 5th Ave SW and is for people who are currently experiencing unstable housing.

There will be free eye exams, glasses, contacts, and diagnoses of eye conditions.

The clinic will run from 1-4 p.m.