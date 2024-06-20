Zumbro Valley Medical Society to hold free eye care clinic

(ABC 6 News) — The Zumbro Valley Medical Society (ZVMS) announced on Thursday that it will hold a free eye care clinic on June 29th.

This event will provide free eye exams and specialty care for community members experiencing unstable housing.

The eye care clinic will be held at Christ United Methodist Church (400 5th Ave SW, Rochester, MN) from 1-4 PM. . They will prescribe corrective lenses and diagnose common eye-related conditions. Eyeglasses will be provided at no cost. Boots and shoes will also be distributed, with Fit My Feet providing fittings.

Following the clinic, ZVMS will provide eye care and glasses through regular drop-in clinics at additional locations and through street rounds.

The ZVMS Street Medicine eye care clinic is funded in part by a grant from United Way of Olmsted County. OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation is providing lenses, frames, and lab services at no cost.